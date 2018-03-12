BP plc (BP) Holdings Reduced by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,091,316 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 49,575 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in BP were worth $87,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BP by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,722,574 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $258,345,000 after acquiring an additional 61,668 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,444,903 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $270,881,000 after acquiring an additional 950,489 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,386,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $268,441,000 after acquiring an additional 32,693 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,801,144 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $243,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BP by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,727,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $197,908,000 after acquiring an additional 641,751 shares in the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP plc (NYSE BP) traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.69. The company had a trading volume of 618,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,274,894. BP plc has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $44.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $131,860.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). BP had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $67.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that BP plc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 184.50%.

BP has been the subject of several research reports. Vetr raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.28 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet lowered BP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Societe Generale raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.26.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

