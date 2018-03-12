Bovis Homes Group (BVS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS) in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Several other analysts also recently commented on BVS. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,180 ($16.30) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 965 ($13.33) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($17.62) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,101.91 ($15.22).
Shares of Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS) opened at GBX 1,194 ($16.50) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,610.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,755.88. Bovis Homes Group has a 52 week low of GBX 808 ($11.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,222 ($16.88).
In other Bovis Homes Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 8,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,145 ($15.82) per share, with a total value of £94,496.85 ($130,556.58). Insiders have purchased 8,293 shares of company stock valued at $9,494,435 over the last ninety days.
About Bovis Homes Group
Bovis Homes Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in designing, building and sale of houses for both private customers and Registered Social Landlords. The Company offers a portfolio of properties, including one bedroom apartments, two bedroom apartments, five bedroom apartments and six bedroom detached family homes.
Receive News & Ratings for Bovis Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bovis Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.