Boot Barn (BOOT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BOOT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Sunday, November 26th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Monday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT ) traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.48. 501,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 178,773 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $3,083,834.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 26,863 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $496,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,588 shares in the company, valued at $621,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,682,831 shares of company stock worth $115,327,897. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth $151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 811.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 7.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $348,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc is a lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s stores are located in or near neighborhood shopping centers with trade areas of approximately five or more miles, and it has opened stores in malls and outlet center locations.

