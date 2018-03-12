Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,357 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boingo Wireless were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 680,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,314,000 after acquiring an additional 280,930 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth about $772,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth about $781,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dawn Callahan sold 11,437 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $261,335.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,804.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 25,000 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,390.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,103 shares of company stock valued at $7,097,730 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WIFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group lifted their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) opened at $27.64 on Monday. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $1,133.10, a PE ratio of -56.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Boingo Wireless Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc is a provider of commercial mobile wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) Internet solutions and indoor direct-attached storage (DAS) services. The Company operates as a service provider of wireless connectivity solutions across its managed and operated network and aggregated network for mobile devices such as laptops, smartphones, tablets and other wireless-enabled consumer devices.

