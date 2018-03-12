Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) CFO Sells $1,380,000.00 in Stock

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) CFO Peter Hovenier sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,730 shares in the company, valued at $875,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter Hovenier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Peter Hovenier sold 25,000 shares of Boingo Wireless stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $578,000.00.

Shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) opened at $27.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $1,133.10, a PE ratio of -56.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 781.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WIFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group upped their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc is a provider of commercial mobile wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) Internet solutions and indoor direct-attached storage (DAS) services. The Company operates as a service provider of wireless connectivity solutions across its managed and operated network and aggregated network for mobile devices such as laptops, smartphones, tablets and other wireless-enabled consumer devices.

