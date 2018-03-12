BofI (BOFI) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.11

BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOFI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.11 and last traded at $42.16, with a volume of 619019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.05.

BOFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BofI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of BofI in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BofI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BofI in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BofI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BofI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2,565.60, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. BofI had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $101.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. analysts expect that BofI Holding, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James John Court sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $362,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,762.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in BofI in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BofI by 69.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in BofI in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in BofI in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BofI during the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About BofI

BofI Holding, Inc (BofI) is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a diversified financial services company. The Bank provides consumer and business banking products through its branchless, low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. The Bank has deposit and loan customers, including consumer and business checking, savings and time deposit accounts and financing for single family and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables.

