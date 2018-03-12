Boeing Co (BA) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,327 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.3% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $20,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 163,245 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,143,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,423 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 545,519 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $160,879,000 after buying an additional 27,956 shares during the period. Bredin Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,084,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,640 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Buckingham Research set a $289.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $433.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $325.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.47.

In other Boeing news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total transaction of $12,174,136.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) opened at $354.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208,631.58, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $173.75 and a twelve month high of $371.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $1.89. The firm had revenue of $25.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.78 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 11,050.62% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aircraft producer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/boeing-co-ba-shares-sold-by-central-trust-co.html.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.