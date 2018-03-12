Macquarie set a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.20 ($94.07) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($93.83) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.50 ($90.74) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €78.00 ($96.30) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €70.83 ($87.44).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) opened at €62.93 ($77.69) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78,590.00 and a P/E ratio of 10.40. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($70.67) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($85.40).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/bnp-paribas-bnp-given-a-75-00-price-target-at-macquarie.html.

BNP Paribas SA is a France-based company engaged in the financial industry. The Company provides banking and financial services. The Company operates in two divisions: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB). The Retail Banking and Services division includes retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and abroad.

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.