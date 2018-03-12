BNP Paribas (BNP) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Macquarie set a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.20 ($94.07) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($93.83) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.50 ($90.74) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €78.00 ($96.30) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €70.83 ($87.44).
Shares of BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) opened at €62.93 ($77.69) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78,590.00 and a P/E ratio of 10.40. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($70.67) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($85.40).
BNP Paribas SA is a France-based company engaged in the financial industry. The Company provides banking and financial services. The Company operates in two divisions: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB). The Retail Banking and Services division includes retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and abroad.
