Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report released on Friday. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LNR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Linamar from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Linamar from C$81.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$84.00.

Get Linamar alerts:

Shares of Linamar (TSE LNR) opened at C$73.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,820.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.41. Linamar has a 12 month low of C$54.36 and a 12 month high of C$80.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BMO Capital Markets Trims Linamar (LNR) Target Price to C$70.00” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/bmo-capital-markets-trims-linamar-lnr-target-price-to-c70-00.html.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation is a Canada-based diversified manufacturing company of engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. The Company operates through two segments: the Powertrain/Driveline and the Industrial. The segments are divided into four operating groups: Machining & Assembly, Light Metal Casting, Forging and Skyjack.

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.