BMO Capital Markets Trims Hasbro (HAS) Target Price to $96.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HAS. BidaskClub cut Hasbro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a market perform rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Hasbro from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Hasbro (NASDAQ HAS) opened at $91.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,357.29, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $87.92 and a fifty-two week high of $116.20.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.08%.

In other news, EVP Wiebe Tinga sold 3,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $384,386.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 308,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $29,882,663.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,806,963.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 394,435 shares of company stock valued at $38,337,975. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc (Hasbro) is a play and entertainment company. The Company’s operating segments include the U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. From toys and games to content development, including television programming, motion pictures, digital gaming and a consumer products licensing program, Hasbro fulfills the fundamental need for play and connection for children and families around the world.

