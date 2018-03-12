Bluegreen Vacations (BXG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BXG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bluegreen Vacations Corporation provides vacation ownership company. It markets, sells and manages timeshare resorts, urban destinations, clubs and residential lands. Bluegreen Vacations Corporation is based in FL, United States. “

BXG has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations ( NYSE:BXG ) opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $4,565,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $5,518,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $984,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $14,569,000. 9.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Corporation operates as a sales, marketing, and management company focusing on the vacation ownership industry in the United States. The company markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership interests (VOIs) in resorts that are developed or acquired by the company, or developed and owned by others.

