BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys New Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) opened at $89.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $77.26 and a 52 week high of $97.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.36%.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, insider Paul A. Camuti sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $142,881.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $217,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,778.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,380 shares of company stock worth $24,889,306 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Sunday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.69.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Public Limited Company provides products, services and solutions to improve the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables. The Company’s business segments include Climate and Industrial. It is engaged in the design, manufacture, sale and service of a portfolio of industrial and commercial products that include brand names, such as Ingersoll-Rand, Trane, American Standard, ARO and Club Car.

