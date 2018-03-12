BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 101,874 Rowan Companies PLC (RDC)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 101,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rowan Companies by 3,057.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $276,000.

Shares of Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE RDC) opened at $12.03 on Monday. Rowan Companies PLC has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market cap of $1,520.00, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.81.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Rowan Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Rowan Companies PLC will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 target price on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rowan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.32.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Butz sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $47,686.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rowan Companies

Rowan Companies plc is a provider of offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: deepwater and jack-ups. Its deepwater segment consists of drillship operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s fleet consisted of 29 mobile offshore drilling units, including 25 self-elevating jack-up rigs and four ultra-deepwater drillships.

