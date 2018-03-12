Blockport Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $269,065.00 (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 12th. Blockport has a market capitalization of $27.00 million and approximately $269,065.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockport token can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00005721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockport has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockport alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008832 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.66 or 0.00943568 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003240 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010988 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00043981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00087770 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00182326 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Blockport Token Profile

Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,980,933 tokens. The official message board for Blockport is medium.com/blockport . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not currently possible to purchase Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.