Blockpool Price Down 18% Over Last Week (BPL)

Blockpool (CURRENCY:BPL) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, Blockpool has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. One Blockpool coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002774 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and COSS. Blockpool has a market cap of $6.08 million and approximately $522.00 worth of Blockpool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00062273 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00036029 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006196 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Bitcoin White (BTW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001139 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00017900 BTC.

About Blockpool

Blockpool is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2017. Blockpool’s total supply is 25,264,095 coins and its circulating supply is 22,293,890 coins. Blockpool’s official Twitter account is @blockpoolio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockpool is www.blockpool.io . The Reddit community for Blockpool is /r/blockpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockpool’s official message board is www.medium.com/blockpool

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockPool is a platform that aims to provide B2B blockchain-based solutions for several types of businesses across a diverse range of industries. In order to achieve it, BlockPool will deploy a globally scaled business plan by using plugins, blockchain sidechains, and other SaaS modular solutions. The BlockPool Team plans to mitigate the costs of data-driven businesses while boosting security and efficiency. Blockpool token (BPL) is a DPoS-based token that will allow network members to purchase BlockPool services and applications. Also, it will benefit the users as shareholders of the BlockPoll's profits. “

Blockpool Coin Trading

Blockpool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Blockpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpool must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

