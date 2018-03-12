Blocknet Price Tops $24.99 on Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for $24.99 or 0.00273613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $126.26 million and $350,662.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blocknet has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001301 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00019126 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010677 BTC.

About Blocknet

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 5,051,904 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit. It is not currently possible to purchase Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

