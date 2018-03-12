BlackRock Inc. Has $265.17 Million Position in Range Resources Corp. (RRC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,543,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Range Resources worth $265,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,451,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,758,000 after purchasing an additional 28,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,984,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,857,000 after purchasing an additional 82,825 shares in the last quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY now owns 119,160 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 61,760 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Range Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 383,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,767 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RRC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

In related news, CFO Roger S. Manny sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $176,629.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,603.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steffen E. Palko purchased 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $500,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,850.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,574 shares of company stock valued at $729,007 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) opened at $15.74 on Monday. Range Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $30.30. The firm has a market cap of $3,910.00, a PE ratio of -787.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Range Resources had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil in the United States. It is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located primarily in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

