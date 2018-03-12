BlackRock Inc. Has $263.39 Million Position in Progress Software Co. (PRGS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,187,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.13% of Progress Software worth $263,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 392.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) opened at $40.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,873.11, a P/E ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 0.75. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. Progress Software had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRGS. Benchmark cut Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation is engaged in application development. The Company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration (DCI), and Application Development and Deployment (AppDev). The OpenEdge business segment provides the product enhancements and marketing support to its partner base.

