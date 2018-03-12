BlackRock Inc. Has $260.72 Million Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,608,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 47,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Compass Minerals International worth $260,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,298,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 222,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,434,000 after purchasing an additional 17,899 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 796,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,565,000 after purchasing an additional 103,909 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 500,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE CMP) opened at $63.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2,140.00, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.69. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.52 million. equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc (CMI) is a provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses; specialty plant nutrition minerals for the quality and yield of crops, and specialty chemicals for water treatment and other industrial processes.

