BlackRock Inc. Acquires 232,444 Shares of Esterline Technologies Co. (ESL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,583,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,444 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of Esterline Technologies worth $267,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Esterline Technologies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Esterline Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 10,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Esterline Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Esterline Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Esterline Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE ESL) opened at $75.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Esterline Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $67.15 and a 52-week high of $102.70. The company has a market cap of $2,248.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Esterline Technologies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $482.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Esterline Technologies Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Delores M. Etter acquired 1,000 shares of Esterline Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.13 per share, with a total value of $72,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,915.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hawkeye Fund Fpa sold 6,000 shares of Esterline Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $453,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ESL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Esterline Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Esterline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esterline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Esterline Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Esterline Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

Esterline Technologies Company Profile

Esterline Technologies Corporation is a specialized manufacturing company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets engineered products and systems for application within the industries it serves. The Company operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials.

