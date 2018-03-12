BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strat. Fn (FRA) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strat. Fn (NYSE:FRA) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strat. Fn earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 46.786348072975 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strat. Fn (NYSE FRA) traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 160,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,543. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strat. Fn has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $14.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting primarily of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

