black and white Capital LP Purchases New Position in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

black and white Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,000. Corning comprises 1.0% of black and white Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Corning by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 145,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Corning by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 546,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,356,000 after purchasing an additional 99,318 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Corning by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,386,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $140,330,000 after purchasing an additional 111,926 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $571,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays set a $38.00 target price on Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.22.

Shares of Corning Incorporated ( GLW ) opened at $29.93 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25,660.00, a PE ratio of -44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.88%.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 51,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $1,675,335.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,157.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Rieman sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $66,989.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,135.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing specialty glass and ceramics. Its segments include Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, Life Sciences and All Other. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for flat panel liquid crystal displays (LCDs).

