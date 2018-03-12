BitShares (BTS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.41 Million

BitShares (CURRENCY:BTS) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $423.18 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitShares has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bitcoin Indonesia, Tidex and BigONE.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002406 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00149070 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00198868 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00201107 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00022328 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033207 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011517 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004265 BTC.

BTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,610,620,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org . BitShares’ official website is bitshares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on the as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin. Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this proces was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong. BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS). “

BitShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Gate.io, EXX, AEX, CryptoBridge, BigONE, Lbank, ZB.COM, BitShares Asset Exchange, Binance, Tidex, CoinEgg, Livecoin, Bitcoin Indonesia, YoBit and Poloniex. It is not currently possible to buy BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

