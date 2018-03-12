Bitradio Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,636.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. During the last week, Bitradio has traded down 14% against the US dollar. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $1,636.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008463 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00934580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003147 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014130 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010295 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00086306 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00168105 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio’s total supply is 11,196,676 coins and its circulating supply is 6,196,673 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is not possible to purchase Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.