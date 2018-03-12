Bitcoin Cash Trading Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $1,066.27 or 0.11598600 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbank, OKEx, Negocie Coins and CoinsBank. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $18.14 billion and approximately $424.39 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,276.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00027490 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00189986 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00022119 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.72 or 0.01742490 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00021366 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002763 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001972 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 17,014,525 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Also BCH will adjust the difficulty every 6 blocks as opposed to 2016 blocks as with Bitcoin.Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer.Specification”

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CEX.IO, EXX, LakeBTC, Quoine, xBTCe, Bitstamp, CoinsBank, BitGrail, Allcoin, Zaif, Coinfloor, Bibox, CoolCoin, BL3P, CoinExchange, Poloniex, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Fisco, Gatecoin, ACX, BitBay, QuadrigaCX, Bitso, Luno, BTCBOX, itBit, Korbit, Coinnest, YoBit, Bitbank, Liqui, Mr. Exchange, Binance, Huobi, BtcTrade.im, BTCTurk, Coinone, Gemini, HitBTC, Coinroom, Bittrex, Kucoin, Bitfinex, Negocie Coins, bitFlyer, OKEx, Bitonic, WEX, BTC Markets, BX Thailand, RightBTC, Bithumb, Gate.io, BTCC, Bleutrade, Foxbit, CoinEgg, ZB.COM, Independent Reserve, Upbit, Tidex, Exmo, Kraken, Coinrail, Lbank, Bitcoin Indonesia, BitMEX, GetBTC, Bit-Z, GDAX, Paribu and Coinsquare. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.