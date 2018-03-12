BitBean (BITB) Trading 39.7% Higher Over Last Week

BitBean (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. One BitBean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Bittrex, YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, BitBean has traded up 39.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitBean has a market cap of $58.75 million and $1.98 million worth of BitBean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00040476 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.16 or 0.00979815 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011070 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00029799 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006699 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012549 BTC.

BitBean Coin Profile

BitBean is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2015. BitBean’s total supply is 2,308,001,000 coins. The official message board for BitBean is www.bitbean.org/forum . The official website for BitBean is www.bitbean.org . BitBean’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative crypto currency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “

Buying and Selling BitBean

BitBean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, YoBit, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is not currently possible to buy BitBean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBean must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBean using one of the exchanges listed above.

