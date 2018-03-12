Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.86 Million Stake in General Electric (GE)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 655,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises about 1.4% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $15,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,238,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,212,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,315,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,972,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422,516 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in General Electric by 8.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,322,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,817,125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194,678 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in General Electric by 18.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 91,205,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,463,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316,281 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 43.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 78,024,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,107,438,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764,129 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) opened at $14.94 on Monday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $129,720.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $22.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morningstar reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

In other news, insider Alexander Dimitrief bought 2,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,454.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 81,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company is a global digital industrial company. The Company’s products and services range from aircraft engines, power generation, and oil and gas production equipment to medical imaging, financing and industrial products. Its segments include Power, which includes products and services related to energy production; Renewable Energy, which offers renewable power sources; Oil & Gas, including liquefied natural gas and pipelines; Aviation, which includes commercial and military aircraft engines, and integrated digital components, among others; Healthcare, which provides healthcare technologies in medical imaging, digital solutions, patient monitoring and diagnostics, and drug discovery, among others; Transportation, which is a supplier to the railroad, mining, marine, stationary power and drilling industries; Energy Connections & Lighting, which includes Energy Connections and Lighting businesses, and Capital, which is a financial services division.

