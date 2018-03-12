BioTelemetry (BEAT) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.23

Press coverage about BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BioTelemetry earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the medical research company an impact score of 47.1079341641896 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioTelemetry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

BioTelemetry ( NASDAQ:BEAT ) opened at $34.10 on Monday. BioTelemetry has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $1,109.32, a PE ratio of -69.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. BioTelemetry had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a positive return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that BioTelemetry will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc (BioTelemetry), formerly CardioNet, Inc, provides cardiac monitoring services, cardiac monitoring device manufacturing, and centralized cardiac core laboratory services. The Company operates in three segments: patient services, product and research services. The patient services business segment’s principal focus is on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders, through its core Mobile Cardiac Outpatient Telemetry(MCOT), event and Holter services in a healthcare setting.

