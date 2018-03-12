BioCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $8.03 Million (BIO)

BioCoin (CURRENCY:BIO) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One BioCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. In the last seven days, BioCoin has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BioCoin has a market cap of $8.03 million and approximately $4,641.00 worth of BioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008716 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.00937259 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003164 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014284 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010888 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00043974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00087159 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00172541 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

BioCoin Coin Profile

BioCoin’s total supply is 817,063,471 coins and its circulating supply is 616,974,912 coins. BioCoin’s official website is biocoin.bio . BioCoin’s official Twitter account is @biocoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BioCoin

BioCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy BioCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BioCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

