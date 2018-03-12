Binance Coin Reaches Market Cap of $807.99 Million (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 19% lower against the dollar. Binance Coin has a market cap of $807.99 million and approximately $52.58 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin token can now be bought for about $8.16 or 0.00088495 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008691 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.73 or 0.00940568 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003188 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010872 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00044034 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00185604 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $816.32 or 0.08852600 BTC.

Binance Coin Token Profile

Binance Coin launched on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 197,192,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,014,000 tokens. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017

According to CryptoCompare, “The Binance Coin is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Binance platform, a pure cryptocurrency exchange that plans to create a decentralized exchange for blockchain assets. BNB also gives users access to special features and will be used to power the upcoming decentralized exchange. “

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and Binance. It is not presently possible to buy Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

