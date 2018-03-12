Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Shares Bought by Axa

Axa grew its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $10,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 753,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,515,000 after buying an additional 625,395 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,598,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 560,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after buying an additional 345,700 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Big Lots by 252.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,843,000 after purchasing an additional 253,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Big Lots by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,649,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,760,000 after purchasing an additional 187,228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE BIG) opened at $48.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $2,036.50, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $64.42.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Big Lots’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, March 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIG. Citigroup lowered shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

In other Big Lots news, insider Timothy A. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Paul Berger sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,566 shares in the company, valued at $438,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc is a non-traditional, discount retailer operating in the United States. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated a total of 1,432 stores. The Company operates through the discount retailing segment. As of January 28, 2017, the Company’s stores are located at various states of the United States, such as Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Washington.

