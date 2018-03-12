Big Lots (BIG) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup set a $69.00 target price on shares of Big Lots and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) opened at $48.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2,036.49, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $64.42.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Paul Berger sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIG. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Big Lots by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Big Lots by 78.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 29.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc is a non-traditional, discount retailer operating in the United States. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated a total of 1,432 stores. The Company operates through the discount retailing segment. As of January 28, 2017, the Company’s stores are located at various states of the United States, such as Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Washington.

