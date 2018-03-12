BidaskClub Upgrades Southside Bancshares (SBSI) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) opened at $35.78 on Thursday. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $37.57. The company has a market cap of $1,253.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.63%.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Boyd sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $26,392.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,381.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.88 per share, for a total transaction of $113,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,040.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 10,884 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc (Southside) is a bank holding company for Southside Bank (the Bank). The Company is a community-focused financial institution that offers a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations in the communities. These services include consumer and commercial loans, deposit accounts, trust services, safe deposit services and brokerage services.

