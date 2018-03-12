BidaskClub Upgrades Power Integrations (POWI) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

POWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Power Integrations from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) opened at $72.00 on Thursday. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $60.55 and a 52 week high of $86.60. The company has a market cap of $2,148.09, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 71.11%.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $156,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Balu Balakrishnan sold 17,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,061.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,235 shares of company stock worth $4,234,629. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The Company’s products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for downstream use.

