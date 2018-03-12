BidaskClub Upgrades Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) to “Strong-Buy”

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CSOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) opened at $45.57 on Friday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $33.24 and a 12 month high of $45.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89. The stock has a market cap of $2,612.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 140.92%. The firm had revenue of $131.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.12 million. equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider David Joseph Carter sold 6,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $301,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $1,251,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,502,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,095,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,960 shares of company stock valued at $3,711,874. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,558,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,601,000 after acquiring an additional 98,856 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,757,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,082,000 after acquiring an additional 209,082 shares during the period. Tensile Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,831,000 after acquiring an additional 109,876 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth about $52,352,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc is a cloud computing company. The Company provides learning and human capital management software, delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Its human capital management platform combines the talent management solutions with analytics and human resources (HR) administration solutions to enable organizations to manage the employee lifecycle.

