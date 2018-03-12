BidaskClub Upgrades Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

CFFN has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) opened at $13.05 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,803.97, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $54.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 39.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 31.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 495.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,630 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BidaskClub Upgrades Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) to Sell” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/bidaskclub-upgrades-capitol-federal-financial-cffn-to-sell.html.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is the savings and loan holding company. The Company provides a range of retail banking services, through its subsidiary, Capitol Federal Savings Bank (the Bank), a federal savings bank that serves primarily the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Emporia and Salina, Kansas and portions of the metropolitan area of greater Kansas City.

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.