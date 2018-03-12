BHP Billiton (BHP) Rating Increased to Buy at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

BHP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Billiton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded BHP Billiton from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cowen upped their price target on BHP Billiton from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded BHP Billiton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Billiton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.55 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Billiton has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.97.

Shares of BHP Billiton (BHP) opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BHP Billiton has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $50.79.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from BHP Billiton’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BHP Billiton by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Billiton by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,633 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in BHP Billiton during the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Billiton during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Billiton by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 531,485 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Billiton

BHP Billiton Limited is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

