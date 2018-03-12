BERNcash (BERN) Price Reaches $0.0051 on Major Exchanges

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 12th. One BERNcash coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. BERNcash has a total market capitalization of $360,306.00 and approximately $54.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BERNcash has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BERNcash alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.87 or 0.05465230 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00059574 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.87 or 0.00655932 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00019363 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00066725 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00048733 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00040415 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00272917 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

About BERNcash

BERNcash (BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official website is berncoin.org . BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash

According to CryptoCompare, ” BERNcash, is a peer-to-peer payment system that allows instant payments with low fees. BERN was named after presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. “

Buying and Selling BERNcash

BERNcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy BERNcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BERNcash must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BERNcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BERNcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.