Berenberg Bank Upgrades UBM (UBMOF) to Hold

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UBM (OTCMKTS:UBMOF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
UBMOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered UBM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of UBM in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.
Shares of UBM (UBMOF) opened at $12.80 on Thursday. UBM has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.
