Benchmark Begins Coverage on Biofrontera (BFRA)

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) opened at $15.88 on Friday. Biofrontera has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $15.88.

