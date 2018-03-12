Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXE) (TSE:BXE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 13th. Analysts expect Bellatrix Exploration to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bellatrix Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BXE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellatrix Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Bellatrix Exploration from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bellatrix Exploration in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Bellatrix Exploration from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Bellatrix Exploration from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bellatrix Exploration has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.41.

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration company engaged in the exploration for, and the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. The Company’s properties include Ferrier, Willesden Green, Greater Pembina, Strachan and Harmattan.

