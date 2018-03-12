Basf (BAS) Given a €94.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.00 ($116.05) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
BAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €99.00 ($122.22) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €88.00 ($108.64) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($123.46) target price on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($130.86) target price on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €97.50 ($120.38).
Shares of Basf (ETR:BAS) opened at €84.99 ($104.93) on Thursday. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €78.97 ($97.49) and a fifty-two week high of €98.70 ($121.85). The stock has a market capitalization of $78,060.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86.
BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.
