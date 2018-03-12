Barclays (BARC) Given a GBX 215 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 215 ($2.97) price target on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 240 ($3.32) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.32) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 230 ($3.18) price target on Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 226.11 ($3.12).

Barclays (BARC) opened at GBX 211.70 ($2.92) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36,130.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,117.00. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 177.30 ($2.45) and a one year high of GBX 235.35 ($3.25).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00.

In related news, insider Mike Turner acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($29,013.54).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, is a global financial services holding company. The Company is engaged in credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management and investment management services. The Company’s segments include Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK segment includes the local consumer, small business, the United Kingdom wealth and credit cards business.

