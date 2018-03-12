Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $42.03 Million Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,957,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 699,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $42,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) opened at $24.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12,070.00, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.99 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $473,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,702 shares in the company, valued at $465,952.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. Ca sold 1,512 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $36,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.74.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is a semiconductor provider of application-specific standard products. The Company is engaged in the design, development and sale of integrated circuits. The Company develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) devices. It also develops integrated hardware platforms along with software that incorporates digital computing technologies designed and configured to provide an optimized computing solution.

