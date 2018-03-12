Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $41.45 Million Stake in Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,210,368 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $41,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAFD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Washington Federal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Washington Federal Inc. ( WAFD ) opened at $35.90 on Monday. Washington Federal Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,086.47, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.98 million. analysts expect that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Washington Federal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its operations through a federally insured national bank subsidiary, Washington Federal, National Association (the Bank). The business of the Bank consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing these funds in loans of various types, including first lien mortgages on single-family dwellings, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, loans on multi-family, commercial real estate and other income producing properties, home equity loans and business loans.

