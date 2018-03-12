Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in CSRA Inc (CSRA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CSRA Inc (NYSE:CSRA) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,437,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,014 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CSRA were worth $43,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CSRA by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CSRA in the third quarter valued at $329,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSRA by 2,158.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 54,015 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CSRA by 349.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 77,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CSRA by 5.9% during the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 35,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSRA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CSRA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered CSRA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Group set a $35.00 price objective on CSRA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSRA in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

CSRA Inc ( CSRA ) opened at $40.57 on Monday. CSRA Inc has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,650.48, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. CSRA had a return on equity of 68.98% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that CSRA Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSRA Profile

CSRA Inc is a provider of information technology services to the United States federal government. The Company operates through two segments: Defense and Intelligence, and Civil. The Defense and Intelligence segment provides services to the Department of Defense (DoD), National Security Agency, branches of the Armed Forces, and other DoD and Intelligence agencies.

