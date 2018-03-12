Bank of America (BAC) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bank of America earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.4612920446966 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of America to $34.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Vetr downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.89 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

Shares of Bank of America ( BAC ) traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.84. The company had a trading volume of 60,320,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,620,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $336,400.00, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Bank of America will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

