Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) PT Set at €7.60 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €7.60 ($9.38) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €7.30 ($9.01) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.57 ($9.35) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.90 ($9.75) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.20 ($10.12) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.80 ($9.63) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.67 ($9.46).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) opened at €6.65 ($8.21) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44,680.00 and a PE ratio of 13.85. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of €6.57 ($8.11) and a 1 year high of €7.93 ($9.79).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA (BBVA) is a diversified financial company engaged in retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management and private banking. Its segments include Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, the United States Turkey, Mexico, South America and Rest of Eurasia.

