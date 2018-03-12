BancFirst Co. (BANF) Major Shareholder Banking Ltd Ptnrshp R Sells 112,983 Shares

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) major shareholder Banking Ltd Ptnrshp R sold 112,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $6,330,437.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Banking Ltd Ptnrshp R also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 12th, Banking Ltd Ptnrshp R sold 15,068 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $849,232.48.

On Monday, January 22nd, Banking Ltd Ptnrshp R sold 44,590 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $2,498,377.70.

On Friday, January 19th, Banking Ltd Ptnrshp R sold 38,518 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $2,159,319.08.

On Monday, December 18th, Banking Ltd Ptnrshp R sold 3,541 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $198,296.00.

Shares of BancFirst Co. (BANF) traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $56.35. The stock had a trading volume of 52,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,274. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1,861.70, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $91.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 31.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in BancFirst by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in BancFirst by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BancFirst by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 1st.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its operating activities through its principal subsidiary, BancFirst (the Bank), a state-chartered bank. It has four business units, which include metropolitan banks, community banks, other financial services, and executive, operations and support.

