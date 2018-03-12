Bamco Inc. NY Sells 5,697 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,509 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,697 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Ark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 111,279 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,637,000 after buying an additional 30,792 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 243,771 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 288,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,957,000 after purchasing an additional 21,733 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 405.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 134,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 108,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

salesforce.com, inc. ( NYSE CRM ) opened at $127.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $92,030.00, a P/E ratio of 749.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $127.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 321 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.47, for a total value of $36,423.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,224.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $625,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,557 shares of company stock worth $27,603,409 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

Salesforce.com, Inc is a provider of enterprise software, delivered through the cloud, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company focuses on cloud, mobile, social, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence technologies. The Company’s service offerings are configured and integrated with other platforms and enterprise applications.

